Banner-UMC warns of soda contamination reports out of Mexico

Several people have gotten sick from drinking contaminated 7Up in Mexico, according to authorities there. One person has even died.

The Attorney General in Baja California is investigating whether the contaminant is methamphetamine.

The health department in Baja California, Mexico said at least seven people in Mexicali have shown signs of poisoning after drinking possibly-contaminated 7Up.

Now, they're pulling the product off shelves there.

Because so many Arizonans travel to and from Mexico, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix is also putting out a warning. They say they have not yet treated any cases related to this.

"Everything in your body starts speeding up, so your heart rate will go up, your blood pressure can go up, you may start feeling hot and get sweaty," said Dr. A Min Kang, a toxicologist with Banner UMC.

"We would do things like ice to cool, sometimes we end up having to place patients on ventilators," Dr. Kang said.

Regardless of where you are, he said always make sure a seal hasn't been tampered with before eating or drinking something you buy.

"If there's a difference in smell or taste even, certainly those are things to be watching out for," he said.

We reached out to Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. They said in a statement:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group owns and licenses the 7UP brand only in the U.S. and its territories. We do not market, sell or distribute the brand internationally.

If you’re looking for information concerning 7UP outside the U.S., I recommend that you contact PepsiCo.

If you are covering this story, please note that the issue to which you’re referring does not affect 7UP products sold in the U.S.

We reached out to PepsiCo. and are waiting to hear back.

