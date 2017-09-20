Former mob boss 'Sammy the Bull' released from prison

Former mobster Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano is a free man.

He was recently released from a federal prison, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. He will be on lifetime federal parole.

An ADOC spokesperson was unsure of the exact date of his release but multiple reports suggest he was let out on Sept. 18.

Gravano helped bring down John Gotti, the head mobster boss, and other mobsters in 1991 by turning on the mob family and speaking to federal investigators.

But the reason why he was in a federal prison in Arizona was that he was busted for starting a major ecstasy ring that made about $500,000 per week. He was arrested in 2000 and in September of 2002, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Gravano's daughter, Karen Gravano, is on the reality TV show Mob Wives. She may have known the early release was coming because she posted a photo of a pocket watch on Instagram with the vague caption "only a matter of time."

