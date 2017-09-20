Thieves steal art from downtown Phoenix bar

she and the man take the painting and walk out the door. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and a woman stole a painting from a popular downtown Phoenix with the woman trying to stash it up her skirt.

There was a surveillance camera recording when the crime happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour.

The pair were seen hanging around in a hallway when the woman rips the painting right off the wall. It appears she tries to hoist the painting up the back of her skirt.

But that fails so she and the man take the painting and walk out the door.

"At the end of the day, we just want to showcase local artists," said Ross Simon with Bitter & Twisted. "We want a nice place people can come in and have a great cocktail and soak it all up and then get home safely. And when you see that happened it's kind of disappointing."

The owners of the bar posted the surveillance video online and have let the thieves know that the bar is in possession of their credit card numbers. They want the painting returned and if they don't, they'll turn the matter over to the police.

