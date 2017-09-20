Ducey doubles down on health care bill without knowing details

Never mind the details. 

Gov. Doug Ducey doubled down on his endorsement the of the latest effort in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even though he doesn't know the full impact it will have on Arizona. 

Just two days after throwing his support behind the Graham-Cassidy, the governor told reporters he didn't know how many people could lose health coverage or what would happen to their premiums. 

"The bill is a 140 pages. It's in draft form right now and they're still working on the equation, so we want to know what it means for the state of Arizona and we're doing our own analysis," Ducey said. 

Still, the governor, who campaigned on getting rid of the ACA, said Obamacare needs to be repealed.

"We have a crisis looming in our insurance markets and this is a step forward and the first of many steps," he said.

One estimate by a left-leaning policy group says Arizona stands to lose $1.6 billion in federal health care funding over the next eight years. 

But with Republicans rushing to beat a Sept. 30 deadline, a detailed analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office will not be available by the time it's voted on. 

The CBO reports provide estimates on the number of people who could lose health coverage and the financial costs. 

So big questions remain. 

One is what happens to the 400,000 Arizonans added to the state's Medicaid rolls under Obamacare. 

When asked, the governor could not guarantee they would keep their coverage.

