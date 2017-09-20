Plaque stolen from grave of Doc Holliday's girlfriend

The plaque at the gravesite of Doc Holliday's girlfriend has been stolen. (Source: The Daily Courier)

A Prescott cemetery official says a plaque at the gravesite of gunfighter John Henry "Doc" Holliday's girlfriend has been stolen.

Arizona Pioneers' Home cemetery official Dale Sams tells The Daily Courier (http://bit.ly/2fjHQex) that the plaque was added to Mary Katherine Horony-Cummings's gravesite in 2008 by a private citizen. She died in at the Arizona Pioneers' Home in 1940, five days before her 90th birthday, and was best known for being Holliday's common-law wife.

The plaque was reported missing Tuesday by John Friedman while he took some relatives to see it.

Sams says the plaque itself isn't worth much and is significant only because it belonged to the grave of Holliday's girlfriend.

