Arizona Department of Health Services earns national accreditation

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

“We’re excited and honored to achieve national accreditation that recognizes the success our public health programs have in improving the health and wellness of our communities,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, in a statement.

ADHS submitted thousands of documents that supported the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) standards for the national recognition.

“To gain this national accreditation, PHAB evaluated the effectiveness of ADHS’s public health programs and our continuous quality improvement process. After a site visit from PHAB in June, it was clear our dedicated staff operate effective programs that are improving the lives people in Arizona,” said Christ.

ADHS joins county health departments in Maricopa, Mohave, Pima and Yavapai counties as nationally accredited public health agencies in Arizona.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.