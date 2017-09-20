LGBTQ nonprofit opens new location in downtown Phoenix

The community has helped out one.n.ten with donations and getting the center ready. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An LGBTQ youth center officially opened its new building in downtown Phoenix after a suspected arson fire damaged the previous building.

The one.n.ten held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new center on Central Avenue just north of Portland Street on Wednesday.

"The community support during the last 70 days has been enormous," said Ravis Shumake, director of development at one.n.ten. "From replacing the worldly possessions that we owned as an organization that we lost in that fire to moving into painting and decorating."

The nonprofit organization was able to expand its services so it can help out kids as young as 11 years old. They service young adults as old as 24.

"We actually opened on Monday to our youth and we had the occupancy permit so being in here late at night getting things set up and seeing the youth enjoy it was the most rewarding feeling that finally, they feel they have their home back," said Shumake.

The center is still waiting on some shipments of decor.

The move comes after a fire ripped through the old location near Third Street and Indian School Road in July.

Police said Darren Beach Dr. started the fire on purpose. He was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure. The 26-year-old was a former volunteer at the center who was reportedly homeless, had mental issues and past times with drugs.

