Beware of Facebook 'hoax'

When you're on Facebook, you come across all kinds of things and wedged in between all that material can be also be some very clever hoaxes and scams you need to be aware of.

Suzanne Michaels enjoys staying connected with family and friends through Social Media.

"I am a Facebook fan. I check it 100 times a day."

While surfing Facebook, the Payson resident came across a company calling itself MoneyComeFirst.Com.

In what looked like a Facebook advertisement, MoneyComeFirst.Com indicated people like Suzanne could make a lot of money online in as little as five minutes.

"This was the original ad that I saw."

MoneyComeFirst.Com enticed job seekers like Michaels claiming they're "a new innovating and internet job site, where you will be hired to do some tasks."

There was also a $25 bonus if Michaels signed up. She couldn't resist, so she signed up by putting in a username and password, as required.

Then to start earning her new income, Michaels was supposed to share a link sent to her by MoneyComeFirst.Com and every time someone clicked on it, Michaels would get small commission.

"No money spent, you can earn up to $1,500 in a week easy, so I thought this is too easy to be true."

And the more clicks Michaels got, the more she was earning.

So, she kept sharing that link to anyone she could find. But collecting her pay she says, hasn't happened.

"I'm up to $1,095 dollars that they owe me because I did what they said."

Michaels tried contacting the company numerous times trying to get paid but got nowhere. In fact, her emails to the company always got kicked back to her. Michaels got suspicious and later found all kinds of people online complaining about this so-called company.

"Some of my friends tried to warn me, it's probably a scam. If' it's too good to be true it probably is."

Michaels contacted 3 On Your Side and we got a hold of Facebook. It said the ad was a "hoax" and removed it from their site.

We also learned that MoneyComeFirst.Com was most like a phishing scheme looking to steal usernames and passwords.

Remember, Michaels had to input a password to start the process and in many cases, people use the same password for different accounts.

Fortunately, Michaels didn't lose any money but she wants to let other people know not to fall for this scheme.

"I'm hoping this will get out and other people will see that maybe it's not all cracked up to be. Don't waste your time, don't get involved in it."

Michaels says as a result of what we found out, she's changing her password.

A Facebook spokesperson sent 3 On Your Side the following information regarding MoneyComeFirst.Com and hoaxes:

I can tell you that we are investigating this and will take the necessary action to help protect people from these types of hoaxes. These hoaxes can show up anywhere on the internet from time to time, and we use automated systems that run constantly to help detect and block these so that they don't show up in people's News Feed. It's important to remember that fraudulent activity is bad for everyone, including businesses and consumers on our platform, so we have a strong incentive to aggressively prevent this kind of behavior on Facebook. To make it harder for spammers to be profitable, our abuse-fighting team builds and constantly updates a combination of automated and manual systems that help us catch suspicious activity at various points of interaction on the site, including creating an account, sending Friend requests, setting up ads payments, and creating or editing ads. When we catch spam, we work to counter and prevent it, including blocking accounts and removing violating content all at once. If you see a post or message that tries to trick you into sharing personal information or sending money, please report it using the tools we provide: https://www.facebook.com/help/reportlinks

