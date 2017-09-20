Chandler police officer accused of being extremely drunk in an unmarked police vehicle

A Chandler police officer is facing serious charges and is out of a job after he drove his unmarked police vehicle while extremely drunk, police said.

Investigators said Ofc. Garrett Dever went over a median, hit a light pole and eventually stopped on Pecos Road between Recker and Ranch House Parkway in Gilbert on June 17 just before 1 a.m.

Witness said he got out of the vehicle and ditched a bottle of Fireball in a dirt field.

When officers arrived, he reportedly told them his name was "Bruce" and denied that he had been drinking. However, police said his "speech was slurred, he swayed where he stood, staggered as he walked, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and had a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his breath."

Police later found a partially empty bottle of Jim Beam whiskey in the vehicle.

He refused standardized field sobriety tests but investigators said bloodwork showed his blood alcohol content was .313.

Dever faces DUI charges that include super extreme DUI and false reporting to law enforcement.

He resigned from the department on June 20.

Dever is one of six sons of Larry Dever, the late Cochise County sheriff. Police said Larry was impaired when crashed his truck and died near the town of Williams nearly five years ago.

[READ MORE: Toxicology reports indicate Larry Dever was impaired during fatal crash]

