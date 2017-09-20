Surprise PD needs help identifying Ulta shoplifter

The Surprise Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole over $250 from an Ulta.

The Ulta is located near Bell Road and Grand Avenue. The suspect placed products within her purse before leaving the store without paying.

If you recognize the person in the photo, or if you have any information leading to the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Forbrook at 623-222-4182 or call 623-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police refer to Incident # 170803649.

