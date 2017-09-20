Suspected human smuggler arrested in Arizona

The Border Patrol says it has a man believed to be a well-known human smuggler in custody.

Arrested earlier this month, Juan “El Ganzo” Murrieta-Alcantar is a previously deported immigrant who was in the U.S. illegally and targeted for arrest. Officials say he is a known member of a transnational criminal organization (TCO) engaged in human smuggling along the border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, working in conjunction with Joint Task Force-West, received information from task force partners about Murrieta-Alcantar's possible whereabouts in Arizona. The agents positioned themselves in lookouts around Amado, a small southern Arizona town in Santa Cruz County.

Agents watched a suspicious vehicle leave from an area known for smuggling. The agents moved in and found the vehicle, doors open, abandoned in a bush. Border Patrol tracked and located Murrieta-Alcantar and four other suspected illegal immigrants and arrested them.

Murrieta-Alcantar was determined to be the driver of the vehicle. He is currently in custody and charged with human smuggling. This arrest is part of an ongoing, joint investigation against a priority TCO operating in Arizona.

“[The Department of Homeland Security] will continue to apply constant law-enforcement pressure on transnational criminal organizations to deny their ability to operate,” said Commander Rodolfo Karisch.

