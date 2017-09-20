City of Phoenix spends $450,000+ during President Trump's visit

Asking the president's campaign or any protest group to cover the costs would be inappropriate, City Manager Ed Zuercher said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Things got unruly after the rally had ended when police said protesters threw gas and other items at police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The police department paid more than $330,000 in overtime. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix spent nearly half a million dollars for Trump's visit in August. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix spent more than $450,000 when President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence came to visit late last month.

The police department paid more than $330,000 in overtime for security at the event at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 22.

There were more than $60,000 in overtime costs for the fire department and nearly $50,000 for street transportation. Public works and water services had the rest of the overtime costs.

[SLIDESHOW: Police deploy tear gas at Trump protesters]

The Trump campaign paid about $50,000 to rent the convention center and on-site services, such as audio visual, internet and security.

"Our obligation was to keep all members of the community safe," Julie Watters, a city spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Things got unruly after the rally had ended when police said protesters threw gas and other items at police. Officers then used pepper balls and tear gas against the crowd. Several arrests were made but no one was seriously hurt.

[READ MORE: 4 arrested, 2 officers suffer heat exhaustion after protest turns unruly outside Trump rally]

Arizona Democratic Party spokesman Enrique Gutierrez has questioned the need for Trump's event less than a year after the election and has called on Trump's campaign to pay for the city's expenses.

[RELATED: Phoenix PD does play-by-play of video of unruly anti-Trump protest]

Trump has not offered to foot the bill nor will the city request reimbursement, said Watters. Asking the president's campaign or any protest group to cover the costs would be inappropriate, City Manager Ed Zuercher said.

"You can't dampen free speech by telling people they have to pay for free speech," Zuercher said.

You can see a breakdown of the costs below.

City Department Overtime costs Police Department $336,887 Fire Department $60,483 Street Transportation $49,767 Water Services $4,481 Public Works $2,928

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.