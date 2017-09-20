Special guests join Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Hip-Hop artist Vic Mensa will join Jay Z for his 4:44 Tour this fall. The Chicago artist released his debut album “The Autobiography” in late July.

Vic Mensa is most known for his 2013 breakout mixtape, “Innanetape” and has since flourished. Collaring with major artists including Kanye West, Pharrell, and close friend Chance the Rapper.

Jay Z announced his tour on Jul. 10 after releasing his most revealing album, 4:44, detailing his alleged infidelity with his wife, Beyoncé, along with other personal matters.

The 4:44 Tour kicks off in October and will be in Phoenix on Nov. 3 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.  VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com. 

See full tour dates below:
Friday, October 27    Anaheim, CA    Honda Center 
Saturday, October 28    Las Vegas, NV    T-Mobile Arena 
Wednesday, November 1    Fresno, CA    Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Friday, November 3    Phoenix, AZ    Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, November 5    Denver, CO    Pepsi Center Arena 
Tuesday, November 7    Dallas, TX    American Airlines Center 
Wednesday, November 8    Houston, TX    Toyota Center
Thursday, November 9     New Orleans, LA    Smoothie King Center
Saturday, November 11    Orlando, FL    Amway Center
Sunday, November 12    Miami, FL    American Airlines Arena 
Tuesday, November 14    Atlanta, GA    Philips Arena
Wednesday, November 15    Nashville, TN    Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, November 16    Charlotte, NC    Spectrum Center
Saturday, November 18    Detroit, MI    Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, November 19    Cleveland, OH    Quicken Loans Arena
Tuesday, November 21    Montreal, QC    Bell Centre
Wednesday, November 22    Toronto, ON    Air Canada Centre
Thursday, November 23    Toronto, ON    Air Canada Centre
Saturday, November 25    Boston, MA    TD Garden
Sunday, November 26    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center
Monday, November 27    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center
Wednesday, November 29    Washington, DC    Verizon Center
Friday, December 1    Philadelphia, PA    Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, December 2    Uniondale, NY    NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
Tuesday, December 5    Chicago, IL    United Center
Wednesday, December 6    Lincoln, NE    Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, December 9    Edmonton, AB    Rogers Place
Monday, December 11    Vancouver, BC    Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, December 13    Seattle, WA    KeyArena
Thursday, December 14    Portland, OR    Moda Center
Saturday, December 16    Oakland, CA    Oracle Arena
Sunday, December 17    Sacramento, CA    Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, December 19    San Diego, CA    Viejas Arena
Thursday, December 21    Los Angeles, CA    The Forum 

