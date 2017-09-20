Special guests join Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Hip-Hop artist Vic Mensa will join Jay Z for his 4:44 Tour this fall. The Chicago artist released his debut album “The Autobiography” in late July.

Vic Mensa is most known for his 2013 breakout mixtape, “Innanetape” and has since flourished. Collaring with major artists including Kanye West, Pharrell, and close friend Chance the Rapper.

Jay Z announced his tour on Jul. 10 after releasing his most revealing album, 4:44, detailing his alleged infidelity with his wife, Beyoncé, along with other personal matters.

The 4:44 Tour kicks off in October and will be in Phoenix on Nov. 3 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.

See full tour dates below:

Friday, October 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Saturday, October 28 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, November 1 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Friday, November 3 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, November 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, November 8 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thursday, November 9 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, November 11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sunday, November 12 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Wednesday, November 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, November 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, November 18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, November 19 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, November 21 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Wednesday, November 22 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Thursday, November 23 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Saturday, November 25 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, November 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Monday, November 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Wednesday, November 29 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Friday, December 1 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, December 2 Uniondale, NY NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

Tuesday, December 5 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, December 6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, December 9 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Monday, December 11 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, December 13 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Thursday, December 14 Portland, OR Moda Center

Saturday, December 16 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Sunday, December 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, December 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Thursday, December 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

