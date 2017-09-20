Surprise PD seeking help to identify ranch burglars

Surprise Police are seeking help identifying men who broke-in and stole equipment from a ranch. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

The Surprise Police Department is seeking out public assistance to help identify suspects in a burglary.

Last August, a group of men broke into a ranch on Citrus Lane and Pinnacle Peak Road. They forced their way into three different sheds around the property and stole several tools.

The men left in a white sedan that the police believe is a newer Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with any information leading to the location or identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Manley at 623-222-4295, or call 623-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police refer to Incident # 170807477.

