Three arrested in human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents arrested three people during a human smuggling attempt on Sunday evening. The agents were assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station near Sierra Vista when they encountered a 2017 Ford Fusion from Laughlin, NV.

Agents determined the passengers, age 42 and 37, were Mexicans illegally in the country. The men were arrested for immigration violations and the 42-year-old driver was arrested for human smuggling.

Agents searched the vehicle and discovered fake law enforcement equipment. They found a realistic-looking handgun that fires BBs and fake federal identification bearing the drivers information and photo. Agents seized the contraband and impounded the vehicle.

