Castles-N-Coasters partners with St. Mary’s for discount rides during Hunger Action Month

Castles-N-Coasters in Phoenix invites families to bring 10 canned food items on Saturday, Sept. 23 to enjoy a day of rides for a discount price of $10.

Regular admission price is $29.99 for a Bronze pass.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance fill its shelves and support those in need during Hunger Action Month. All food will be used to fill some of the 46,0000 emergency food boxes St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance distributes to families in need each month.The event runs from noon until 6 p.m.

Items accepted include

Peanut butter

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Dry beans

Canned tuna

Canned meals (ravioli, stews, chicken)

Items not accepted include

Bottled water

Canned soda

Baby food

Items in glass containers

Please bring all food donations to the St. Mary’s volunteers stationed outside the main entrance. They will give you a ticket voucher good for all-day rides on all available Castles-N-Coasters attractions for $10, redeemable at the ticket window.

