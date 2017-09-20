Castles-N-Coasters partners with St. Mary’s for discount rides during Hunger Action Month

Castles-N-Coasters in Phoenix invites families to bring 10 canned food items on Saturday, Sept. 23 to enjoy a day of rides for a discount price of $10.

Regular admission price is $29.99 for a Bronze pass.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance fill its shelves and support those in need during Hunger Action Month. All food will be used to fill some of the 46,0000 emergency food boxes St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance distributes to families in need each month.The event runs from noon until 6 p.m.

Items accepted include

  • Peanut butter
  • Canned fruits
  • Canned vegetables
  • Dry beans
  • Canned  tuna
  • Canned meals (ravioli, stews, chicken)

Items not accepted include

  • Bottled water
  • Canned soda 
  • Baby food 
  • Items in glass containers

Please bring all food donations to the St. Mary’s volunteers stationed outside the main entrance. They will give you a ticket voucher good for all-day rides on all available Castles-N-Coasters attractions for $10, redeemable at the ticket window.

