Cirque du Soleil's first ice show is coming to Phoenix

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil brings “Crystal” to the ice.

The world-famous circus features Crystal as the lead character in a tale of self-discovery as she explores a world of her own imagination.

Crystal will be coming to Phoenix for six shows from March 8-1 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. See Crystal and fellow ice skaters challenge the laws of gravity with a flurry of unexpected acrobatics.

"Crystal breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds. With this new show, the audience will discover the infinite possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts," says Daniel Fortin, Executive Director, Creation, Crystal.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22.

