Glendale woman reunited with deceased father's motorcycle

Glendale resident Kim Reischman called Arizona’s Family in tears Wednesday morning, to say that her stolen motorcycle had been found and returned to her.

On Tuesday, we reported that the stolen Harley had extreme sentimental value for Reischman because it belonged to her father, who willed it to her when he died six years ago.

Surveillance video that aired on CBS 5 and 3TV newscasts showed a person stealing the motorcycle from a shopping center parking lot at 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Saturday at approximately 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Glendale police confirmed an anonymous caller stated that the missing motorcycle was sitting in the area of 63rd Avenue and Behrend Drive.

Police have no leads at this time on the perpetrator.

Reischman said the only thing missing was her saddlebags, something that did not concern her.

The only thing she cared about was that the most important thing she had of her dad’s had been returned to her, undamaged and in good working order.

