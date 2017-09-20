Jaime's Local Love: Fabio On Fire

This place is what Jaime's Local Love is all about -- a passion for a craft and a sweet love story, too! Plus the food is downright amazing!

Fabio on Fire is just 3 months old. The recipes, though, go back to Fabio's grandparents.

Fabio came to America and Arizona by way of love through a chance meeting with a beautiful American woman he met on a cruise. (We'll get to that in a moment.)

Fabio Ceschetti was born, raised and educated in Domodossola (the last train stop before Switzerland) in northern Italy.

[WATCH: Part 1 | Part 2]

He is part of a family of restauranteurs and worked his way through the ranks of his family's restaurant from dishwasher to pizzaiolo to head chef. Generations of family recipes were handed down to him by his grandparents, Rocco and Marianna.

Chef Fabio honed his skills alongside his mother, Felicetta, in the Barcantonio.

He was working on a cruise ship when he became smitten with one of the passengers. Jennifer was cruising with her mother and Fabio requested a little time with her. When Jennifer returned home to America, she got a telegram-- a telegram! -- from Fabio.

Love was in the air. Jennifer and Fabio dated long distance for almost a decade. Jennifer moved to Italy to get to know Fabio's Italian family and learn about the restaurant business. Fabio then agreed to move to America with Jennifer. The two have been creating and selling authentic Italian dishes ever since.

They started with a mobile wood-fired grill for pizzas and just recently opened a restaurant to rave reviews.

Fabio buys authentic Italian cheeses and locally grown vegetables. He serves Italian pizzas, bread, pastas (made from scratch every day) desserts and cuisine made from only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.

I think you must try the lasagna, and Jennifer says the gnocchi is a must-have!

Go say hi to Fabio and whatever you do, don't ask for Ranch dressing with your pizza! :)

Jaime

[MORE: Jaime's Local Love]

For more information

www.fabioonfire.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fabio-on-Fire-LLC-485880828141939/

Twitter: @FabioOnFireLLC

Instagram: @fabioonfirellc

Tuesday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Closed on Mondays

8275 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Suite 101, Peoria, AZ 85382

Phone: 623-680-5385

Email: FabioOnFire@cox.net

