Study: Phoenix ranked third most affordable city to buy a car in Arizona

Are you looking to buy a car in Arizona?

According to a study from autolist.com, Phoenix is the third most affordable city to purchase a car in Arizona. Overall, Arizona is ranked 17th of 50 states, studies show. Phoenix’s ranking improved one spot from July to August.

[RELATED: True cost of vehicle ownership includes many factors]

The study also shows that Phoenix consumers will save an average of $292 on a comparable vehicle elsewhere in Arizona. See the top five most affordable cities for comparison below:

1. Maricopa -- $1,312 below the Arizona average

2. Buckeye -- $619 below the Arizona average

3. Phoenix -- $292 below the Arizona average

4. Surprise -- $290 below the Arizona average

5. Tempe -- $282 below the Arizona average

[RELATED: Now may be the time to buy a car over an SUV]

Autolist also reveals the Lincoln Navigator as the vehicle with the biggest savings in Phoenix, and the BMW X3 in Arizona in general.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.