Bring in the Jewish new year with some challah

Chompie’s will now be selling its Jerusalem Plain Challah Bread at all Arizona Costco Wholesale stores, just in time for the Jewish High Holidays starting Wednesday at sunset.

The New York-style deli has been owned and operated by the Borenstein family for nearly 40 years.

“This is our first time offering a food product in Costco, and we are confident that Arizonans will love the ease of being able to pick up their favorite bread while doing their routine shopping,” Neal Borenstein said.

The Borenstein family traveled to Israel this year and was inspired to bring back authentic Jerusalem challah bread to Arizona. The family noticed the circular, braided shape of the challah was very popular in the outdoor markets of Israel. Challah has a rich history and is traditionally the Jewish Sabbath and holiday bread.

Costco will only sell Chompie’s plain challah bread for now, but customers can find a traditional seeded Jerusalem Challah Bread at any of the five Chompie’s locations across the Valley. The challah bread and bagels can also be found across the Valley year-round at Fry’s, Basha’s and AJ’s Fine Foods.

If you are looking for a holiday meal Chompie’s offers a traditional Rosh Hashanah dinner and Yom Kippur “Break the Fast” menu.

