Fall colors about to arrive in Arizona

This Friday marks the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. In Arizona, the autumnal equinox happens at 1:02 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures have already dropped significantly over the last week, and we'll see more cool weather coming our way this weekend with our second cool front of the season set to move in.

Still, it might be just a TAD warm for boots, scarves and those hot pumpkin spice lattes. But we can drink them over ice and still get excited for fall.

We may have to wait a little longer for the fall-like temperatures to get here, but we have some pretty glorious weather once it arrives AND we have fall colors, too.

In Arizona, you can spot the red, oranges and golds by heading to the higher elevations of Northern and Eastern Arizona.

In the Desert Southwest, fall colors usually begin to appear in mid- to late-September in the higher elevations of Northern Arizona. The colors are most vibrant and widespread in mid-October. My friend Kristi in Greer says they usually peak there between Oct. 15 and 25, and the leaves are off the trees around Halloween.

Some of the lower elevations of Arizona peak a bit later in late October and continue into November.

According to the Forest Service, “Typically, the first color shows up in late September, and colors peak around Flagstaff and the Mogollon Rim the first two weeks of October. West Fork and Oak Creek Canyon typically peak around the third week of October. Sedona and the Verde Valley don't typically turn until the end of October and into November.”

The Forest Service provides excellent updates for specific forests and areas each season. They have links to those areas and forests on their website.

The Flagstaff Convention Visitors Bureau also puts out and updates the “LEAF-omiter” every season. Check it out at http://bit.ly/2xOZuye

A few favorite viewing spots for fall color in Arizona include Hart Prairie near Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona.

I mean, plenty of states have fall colors, but we have red leaves AND red rocks! It doesn’t get prettier than that.

