Trial dates set for Tucson truck-driving school embezzlement

Trial dates have been set for the former head of a Tucson truck-driving school accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from students and his ex-employer.

Robert Alan Knapp was fired in 2015 as director of HDS Truck Driving Institute after running the school for more than a decade.

The 69-year-old Knapp was indicted by a grand jury last month on 10 counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of federal student-aid fraud.

He's accused of intercepting checks and depositing them into a business bank account he opened behind the school owner's back.

Knapp pleaded not guilty on Sept. 1.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Knapp's criminal case is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 11 and civil suit set for next June.

