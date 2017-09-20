Police to search landfill for body of missing Phoenix woman

Police are planning to search a landfill for the body of Christine Mustafa, a Phoenix woman who went missing on May 10 of this year.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police ask for help finding missing Phoenix mother]

Police secured part of the landfill to prepare for a search back in July. According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix police, the department is still in the planning stages of the search.

[READ MORE: Police may search landfill for body of missing Phoenix mother]

Friends, family and neighbors have been conducting their own searches for Mustafa since she went missing. The volunteers even used a map that two psychics and one medium created after coming forward with information they say will help find Mustafa.

[RELATED: Neighbor organizing search for missing north Phoenix woman]

The woman's boyfriend, Robert Interval, has been charged with her murder though her body has never been found. Interval, 37, was booked on one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

[READ MORE: Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case]

Pfohl said they are hoping to begin searching the landfill next month.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.