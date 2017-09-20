Arizona agency to test child care facilities' water for lead

Arizona health officials are launching a project to screen drinking water in child care facilities for lead.

The Department of Health Services project starting this month will have licensing personnel collect water samples for lead testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

The department says the testing results then will be reviewed to see whether the sampled water meets safe drinking water standard.

Confirming samples will be collected from facilities and tested if initial screening levels are found above standards.

The department says drinking water has not historically been found to be a cause of lead poisoning in Arizona and that common sources include lead-based paint, imported glazed pottery, imported spices, Mexican candy and traditional and folk remedies.

The state also has a lead screening program for school buildings.

