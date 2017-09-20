Phoenix PD: 45-year-old bicyclist dead after being hit by truck

Phoenix firefighters found the 45-year-old man in cardiac arrest and not breathing near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road sometime after 6:30 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 45-year-old man on his bicycle was hit by a truck in Phoenix early Wednesday morning, leaving him in critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 45-year-old man is dead after being hit on his bicycle by a truck in Phoenix early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

The man was traveling on Thomas Road at 46th Avenue when he was struck by a truck just before 7:00 a.m.

Phoenix firefighters found the man in full cardiac arrest and not breathing, he was transported to a trauma center but later died from his injuries, said Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department.

The driver of the truck did remain on scene and is cooperating with officers. At this time impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Thomas Road is closed between 46th and 48th avenues for a few hours for the police investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.