Sedona Fire Department was able to rescue an injured hiker from Bell Rock trail with the help of a DPS helicopter. The hiker became injured on top of Bell Rock, popular trail in the Sedona area.

[RAW VIDEO: Sedona fire crews aid hiker in dramatic air rescue]

Multiple agencies responded and Sedona fire crews were able to make contact with the hiker on the trail.

A DPS helicopter aided Sedona FD in flying the hiker to a landing zone where another helicopter transported the patient to Flagstaff Medical Center.

