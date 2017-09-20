1 man in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Tonopah

The suspect was transported with non-life-threatening injures and no deputies were hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in Tonopah on Wednesday morning, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Just before 1:00 a.m., MCSO received a 911 call from an anonymous female stating there was a homicide at a residence off of 339th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tonopah.

When deputies arrived, an adult male suspect exited the residence armed with a firearm.

"At this point, the suspect, who we believed was armed, dropped his weapon and ran into the house," said Enriquez.

After the suspect ran into the home, deputies locked down the scene and called in their tactical operations unit.

They were eventually able to talk the suspect into exiting the home.

"The suspect came outside of the home with a gun to confront deputies and that's when he was shot by a deputy," according to MCSO. "The suspect did not fire his weapon."

The suspect was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound which is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. MCSO expected to release more information about him Thursday.

Enriquez said no deputies were hurt.

MCSO also said investigators determined that the initial report about a homicide was "unfounded."

