LGBTQ youth center scorched in fire opens new location Wednesday

An LGBTQ youth center that was scorched in a fire back in July is officially opening in a new location.

The one.n.ten center will hold a ribbon cutting at its new center on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

The organization was forced to abandon the old location near Third Street and Indian School Road after flames tore through the building.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Police later arrested a 26-year-old man accused of torching the youth center, where he had once received services.

Darren Beach Jr. was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure.

Police identified Beach as the man seen in surveillance video dousing the one.n.ten youth center with a can of gasoline July 12, just seconds before the building erupted into flames.

one.n.ten has since moved to the Parsons Center for Health & Wellness building on Central Avenue north of Roosevelt.

The community has been rallying to help the center, and donations have been pouring in.

The one.n.ten foundation serves LGBTQ youth and young adults ages 14-24.

