Phoenix councilman: Hotel sale being done to keep Suns happy

It's been a money pit for years.

But now, the Phoenix-owned Sheraton Hotel is finally starting to turn a profit just as the City is set to sell it off at a big loss.

Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring says the sale is moving forward to help pay for an arena deal with the Phoenix Suns.

"Any return on investment, even if it's negative, is going back into an arena," Waring said Tuesday. "They need to sell the hotel before they can do anything else."

The City of Phoenix still owes $306 million on the Sheraton but is working on an agreement to unload it for $255 million to TLG Phoenix.

The City-owned hotel opened in 2008 as the recession began to take a toll and lost money for years.

However, times have turned and the Sheraton is finally starting to pay off.

A spokeswoman for the City Manager's Office confirmed Tuesday that the Sheraton turned a net profit of $14 million from 2015 to the present.

So why sell a city asset for a $50 million loss when it's finally making money?

In an email, city spokeswoman Julie Watters said the profits were due to the fact Phoenix was only paying interest on the loan, not on the principal.

But she warned that could change in a few years if the City is forced to make higher payments on the principal.

"If we sell it now, we avoid the significant principal payments in 3 years," Watters said in an email.

The City is expected to discuss the Sheraton sale next week in executive session, meaning it will happen behind closed doors.

