Man killed in Phoenix stabbing

Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The stabbing apparently stemmed from a fight that escalated into violence.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was detained for questioning.

Thomas Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.