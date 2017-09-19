Sentimental motorcycle stolen from woman in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Valley woman lost a piece of her heart when someone stole the Harley-Davidson motorcycle that belonged to her deceased father. 

“I was working and I came out around 7:10 p.m. I noticed that my motorcycle that belonged to my dad was stolen,” said Kim Reischman. 

She works at Pullano’s Pizza and Wings on 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Glendale. She usually drives a truck and rarely drives the motorcycle to work, but last Saturday was the first day in a long time that temperatures dipped below triple digits.  

“I thought it would be a nice day so I rode it and I came out and it was gone. I thought somebody might have played a prank so I looked around the parking lot and I didn’t see anybody and then I called the cops,” said Reischman.

The 1995 teal colored Heritage Soft Tail belonged to Reischman’s dad John Henry, a Vietnam veteran who died six years ago from heart trouble and exposure to Agent Orange. When he died, he willed the bike to his daughter, Reischman. 

“It’s a very sentimental bike. I rode on the back with him all the way from here to Sturgis in 2000. We’ve just done so much on that bike,” said Reischman. 

The father and daughter were very close, according to Reischman. She said her dad was a great guy, who had no enemies. Retired after 30 years with Cisco foods and rode his bike everywhere. 

Surveillance cameras from a business in the same complex caught the entire motorcycle theft on video. You see a man walk up to the bike, get on it like it is his, turn on the headlight and release the kickstand. He backs up the bike but can’t get it started. The suspect then walks the bike back into a parking space until he finds a hidden start button. That’s when he backs up the bike again, starts it and drives away. 

“I was shocked. It looked like he just didn’t care. He was slow and he knew what he was doing and I don’t know how many people have those buttons under the bike that starts [sic] it,” said Reischman.

Henry loved riding so much, his urn is a smaller replica of a motorcycle gas tank. The custom paint job on it has a ghost picture of his face and a picture from behind of him on his motorcycle. 

“I drove everywhere. Every gas station. Social media, I’ve posted ads on OfferUp, Craigslist, Nextdoor. I’m going to go to Westgate on Bike Night and hand out pictures. I’m even going to the bike swap meet,” said Reischman.

The bike was very special to Reischman. She referred to it as one of the most special things she has that belonged to her dad. She desperately wants to get it back. 

“Not for transportation, it’s the meaning. It’s like part of my dad, you know what I mean? Because he loved his bike,” said Reischman. 

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the theft. 

