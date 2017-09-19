The state of the climate in 2016

On the Big Island of Hawaii, this is where much of the CO2 measurement is done. (Source: NOAA)

The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society has just released its 27th annual “State of the Climate.” This one for the year 2016.

It’s a huge document, nearly 300 pages long, and I haven’t read it entirely. Yet. But I’ve been able to look through for some highlights/lowlights in this latest climate report.

The report says all of the major greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide continued to increase in the atmosphere and reach record levels. Most interestingly, CO2 had the largest annual increase in 2016 since they started tracking carbon dioxide 58 years ago. The level of CO2 passed 400 parts per million for the first time in modern measurement and in ice core records that go back 800,000 years.

Arctic ice continues to melt at an alarming rate. In 2016, the report says Arctic ice had is lowest winter growth in the 37-year satellite record, tying the previous year, 2015. The sea ice is also relatively younger and thinner than in the past making it more subject to melting.

We’re also losing ice from glaciers. For the 37th consecutive year, glacier ice around the planet was down.

Some good news we’re all aware of was California had a drought-busting winter with its first wetter-than-average year since 2012. But at the same time, there were record droughts in Bolivia and Peru.

And finally, while our fire season in 2016 was not one of our worst, in Canada, it was out of control. The Fort McMurray wildfire burned 1.5 million acres and was the costliest disaster in Canadian history with $3 billion in losses.

