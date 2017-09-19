Additional charges recommended against ex-football coach, principal of Hamilton High

The physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Principal Ken James could face charges in connection to what he did and didn't know about the hazing allegations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, former head football coach Steve Belles was aware of specific sex acts taking place in the Hamilton High locker room between players at least as early as the 2015–2016 season. (Source: Facebook)

The Chandler Police Department wants an additional charge against two top administrators at Hamilton High School in connection with the hazing scandal.

The department confirmed on Tuesday it has recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office that it should charge former head football coach Steve Belles and principal Ken James with the additional count of child abuse.

Police said the new charges were due to the disclosure of physical and sexual assault from a sixth victim.

Back in July, police recommended three counts of child abuse and two counts of failure to report against James. They also recommended three counts of child abuse and one count of failure to report against Belles.

As of Tuesday evening, MCAO was still reviewing the case.

Belles was replaced as head coach and reassigned in May after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against several of his players. James is still at his position.

Investigators have also recommended a charge of one count of failure to report child abuse against the school's assistant principal/athletic director Shawn Rustad. Police said he learned the schools' football players were being "picked on or harassed" in the locker room. He reportedly told Belles but didn't report the allegations to police.

Rustad remains at his position.

On Monday, the department confirmed it was working with a sixth victim.

In a newly unsealed police document, Belles was aware of specific sex acts taking place in the Hamilton High locker room between players at least as early as the 2015–2016 season.

The documents also said he warned his players to stop the sexual assaults but didn't report them to authorities.

Belles had told investigators he knew nothing about the initiations, hazing, assaults or sexual assaults, according to the police reports.

Earlier this year, three Hamilton High School football players were arrested for alleged hazing. The multiple physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017, investigators said.

One 17-year-old Hamilton High School student, Nathaniel William Thomas, was charged as an adult. He pleaded not guilty.

In addition, two 16-year-olds were charged in juvenile court.

At least five of the victims and their families have filed lawsuits against the Chandler Unified School District for tens of millions of dollars.

