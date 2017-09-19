Trevor Browne honors longtime manager: 'He bleeds orange and brown'

Scott Brown has been around Trevor Browne for decades and was honored for his dedication. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scott Brown has spent most of his life supporting the student-athletes at Trevor Browne High School. To start the 2017 season, the Bruins honored their longtime manager.

“He is Trevor Browne. They say he bleeds orange and brown,” said Phillip Kohm, a Trevor Browne teacher and Brown's friend. “There’s nobody on this campus that loves this school more than he does.”

He started working with the football team in 1980. Brown continued his role after graduation. After 400 games, Brown decided it was time to retire. But Brown was back on the field for the first game of the season, getting a standing ovation and plaque for his time spent at Trevor Browne High School.

“It makes you feel good,” said Brown. “The kids care about me. A lot of ex-alumni [sic] came out who I didn’t think would be here tonight.”

“Scott has been here for 30-plus years. He’s really been the backbone of this program. He’s seen it go up and down,” said Ryan Prassas, a coach at Trevor Browne. “He’s made a lot of relationships throughout the years. If you talk to any athlete from football to volleyball to golf, they always have a Scott Brown story to tell. You talk to 35- and 40-year-old guys and they’ve got something to say.”

Brown stuck with the program through the ups and downs. The highlight for him came when the 1981 team won the state championship.

“I played in 1981, the state championship team and Scott Brown, he was a good guy to hang out with,” said James Hart, who now works security for the team. “He worked with the team very well. We all love Scott. He’s the ESPN of Trevor Browne. He knows everything and knows everybody.”

Despite his retirement, Brown still means a lot to the 2017 Bruins.

“To me, Scott Brown is an amazing guy,” said Robert Ramirez, a senior linebacker. “He’s been at Trevor Browne for a long time that I’ve known. He’s never missed a home game or away game. He’s always been there supporting us, been our No. 1 supporter. Always make sure we have the equipment we needed, were safe and played hard, to our hearts.”

Brown will always be welcome on the sidelines at Trevor Browne High School. After 400 straight games, it’s time for a well-deserved break.

“I feel good, a lot of hard work,” said Brown. “Now, I can have some time off on Friday night, go to the game that I want to. It’s just time to do other stuff now.”

The Bruins have won two straight and are at Copper Canyon on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

