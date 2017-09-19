DPS director: Thermal cameras not enough to stop wrong way drivers

Freeway cameras are not the key to stopping wrong-way drivers.

That's the message from Arizona's Department of Public Safety Director Col. Frank Milstead, who is looking to stir up more public outcry over the number of impaired drivers on our roads and highways.

"We can't arrest our way out of impaired drivers," he said.

The DPS director called it a social issue that needs to be addressed by the entire community.

Milstead does support the wrong-way driver deterrent system the Arizona Department of Transportation is putting up along Interstate 17 but said the problem runs much deeper.

In the past two weeks, at least a half dozen wrong-way drivers have been arrested around the state.

A few were spotted by other drivers. A couple were caught on traffic cameras.

In each case, the drivers appeared intoxicated or impaired, according to Milstead.

"There's no way I can put enough law enforcement, or anybody else can put enough law enforcement, to arrest all these drunk drivers," Milstead said. "If someone is leaving a restaurant or bar who has had way too much to drink and still feels the need to drive, we as citizens need to become intolerant. We need to make sure that when we see something, we say something and call 911."

ADOT is in the process of installing new thermal cameras along a 15-mile stretch of I-17.

The $3.7-million system is designed to detect wrong-way drivers, send up warning signals and alert DPS troopers to help them respond faster.

Arizona law enforcement makes around 2,500 drunk driving arrests each year.

