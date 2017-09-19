One suspect in custody in double shooting in Chandler neighborhood

Chandler police have made an arrest in a double shooting that put two people in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and several subjects were seen taking off from the scene.

Upon arrival, police found two gunshot wound victims. One was a 17-year-old male, and the other was a 41-year-old male.

They are in stable condition.

One suspect has been arrested in the shooting. His name has not been released.

