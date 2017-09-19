Chandler spa closes suddenly, leaves 100+ employees jobless

Dolce Salon & Spa in Chandler has closed its doors with no warning to employees or clients. (Source: Maria Hechanova, 3TV/CBS 5)

The president and owner of Dolce Salon & Spa confirmed to azfamily.com that she has suddenly closed her Chandler location.

Brandi Nuttall said she employed 120 people and was only able to transfer 14 of them to the Scottsdale salon. She estimated the closure will impact about 5,000 clients.

"It’s devastating," said Nuttall. "Chandler was our first location. It's been open for almost 16 years. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. It’s like a death. That’s been my baby since I was 22."

She explained she tried to save as many jobs as she could.

"I tried for four months to save that location," said Nuttall. "I did everything I could. And it just didn’t work."

Brooke Murphy is one of the unlucky stylists who didn't get to transfer to the Scottsdale salon.

"I was crying. People were crying. I knew that I would figure it out, but for others, I didn't know what to say," explained Murphy.

She's out of work and scrambling to reach out to clients and start up her own business down the road inside Sola Salons, a company that rents out individual salon suites. She's hoping clients can contact her on Instagram @balayged.by.brooke.

"I have bills to pay," she said but is confident she'll be okay.

"I just feel sorry for stylists that have kids," she said.

Sola Salon leasing manager Cameron Wold said Sola has been inundated with tour requests from former Dolce Salon & Spa employees since that salon closed its doors. Sola Salon studios is now offering six weeks free rent and $400 worth of product to attract new tenants. There are three suites ready for rent and he expects them to be filled by the end of the week.

Some former employees and clients were confused because the sign on the door said "closed for remodeling," but Nuttall set the record straight with this message posted Tuesday on the salon's social media sites.

TO OUR LOYAL CLIENTS! After 15 years of serving the community, we have made the decision to close the Chandler location. This is not a choice we made lightly. We are confident this will allow Dolce to flourish in a new way, all while strategically focusing on exciting improvements. Dolce Salon & Spa is committed to providing the excellent experience we are known for & invite YOU to visit our SCOTTSDALE QUARTER location! Our client coordinators are working diligently to get all your appointments rescheduled at our Scottsdale Quarter location. As always, we are more than happy to provide a personal recommendation for your next appointment. Because of our culture of education, we're confident that your service will be consistent with the expertise you have come to expect at Chandler. All of your Gift Cards and Series Package Services are valid at our Scottsdale Quarter location! If you have any questions, comments or concerns please email feedback@dolceco.com . We want this to be as smooth of transition as possible. Thank you for all YOUR SUPPORT, LOVE & LOYALTY over the past 15 years! We can't wait to see YOU at your new favorite Dollhouse - Dolce Scottsdale Quarter! Love,

Dolce

Numerous employees reached out to azfamily.com, concerned about the sudden closure and worried about whether they'll get their final checks. Nuttall sent a text message to her now former employees explaining the last-minute decision at about 4 a.m. Monday.

In that note, Nuttall blamed finances, saying, "[W]e were losing too much money to even stay open another day."

Nuttall assured us that her former employees will get their final checks early next week.

