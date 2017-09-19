Glendale Fire Department bids farewell to beloved Crisis K9

The Glendale Fire Department is saying goodbye to one of its 4-legged colleagues.

Topaz, the department's Crisis K9, died Monday after succumbing to a brief illness.

Topaz was a yellow Labrador who is best remembered for his work with children and bringing comfort to those whose lives he touched while on emergency calls. He was a welcomed member in the fire stations, and all firefighters knew him to be a well-trained canine who was always ready to go to work.

Topaz’s handler, Lynette Pompa, brought Topaz to the Glendale Fire Department from Michigan’s Paws with a Cause Foundation.

Originally trained to be seizure service dog, Topaz found himself on a new career path, and quickly adopted the canine crisis response role for public safety.

Whether assisting with a live promo for canine heat exhaustion or responding to the calls involving children, the department says Topaz was always ready to help and serve the community. K9-158 was Topaz’s’ official call sign when assigned to an emergency incident.

He was a well-known canine in the community and wore his badge with pride and distinction.

Topaz was semi-retired and was scheduled to be formally retired from service later this year.

