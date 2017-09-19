Dirty Dining Sept. 22: Popular Phoenix-area restaurant cited for moldy lemons, bug spray in kitchen

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

BeBe Southern Cooking
5925 W Olive Ave
Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Lemons covered in mold"
"Can of raid in the kitchen"

Safeway
20901 N. Pima Road
Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Employee handled boxes of raw chicken then trash - then didn’t wash up"
"Tuna salad and deli meat not held at the proper temperature"


Red Dragon
2160 N. Alma School Road
Chandler 

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Food containers with food debris stored as clean"
"Raw chicken wings stored over raw beef"

I-Mad
4301 N. Civic Center Plaza
Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:
“Carton of raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods.”
“Black organic matter on soda nozzles.”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Dairy Queen
6555 E. Southern Ave
Mesa
85210


Pei Wei
7131 W. Ray Road
Chandler
85226


Jack in the Box
6351 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
85014


Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant
15565 W. Bell Road
Surprise
85374


Yogi’s Grill
5104 N. Dysart Road
Litchfield Park
85340


Souper Salad
10005 N. Metro Parkway
Phoenix
85051

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:00:14 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >