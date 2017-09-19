Dirty Dining Sept. 22: Popular Phoenix-area restaurant cited for moldy lemons, bug spray in kitchen

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

BeBe Southern Cooking

5925 W Olive Ave

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Lemons covered in mold"

"Can of raid in the kitchen"

Safeway

20901 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee handled boxes of raw chicken then trash - then didn’t wash up"

"Tuna salad and deli meat not held at the proper temperature"



Red Dragon

2160 N. Alma School Road

Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Food containers with food debris stored as clean"

"Raw chicken wings stored over raw beef"

I-Mad

4301 N. Civic Center Plaza

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Carton of raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods.”

“Black organic matter on soda nozzles.”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Dairy Queen

6555 E. Southern Ave

Mesa

85210



Pei Wei

7131 W. Ray Road

Chandler

85226



Jack in the Box

6351 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

85014



Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant

15565 W. Bell Road

Surprise

85374



Yogi’s Grill

5104 N. Dysart Road

Litchfield Park

85340



Souper Salad

10005 N. Metro Parkway

Phoenix

85051

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.