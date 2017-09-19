Anthem couple gets $750 returned from contractor

They wanted pool railings installed but it never happened. (Source: 3TV)

An Anthem woman says she is certainly a lot happier these days, and she says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

“Because of you, we are $750 back in the good," Bonnie Lawry said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Bonnie and her husband Lance explained how they had been ripped off for $750.

How did that happen? Well, two months ago, they gave a check to a guy named John Reed who runs a company called J Reed and Sons Pools.

“He cashed it the same day. I found out from the bank and we haven't seen him since," Bonnie said.

Reed was supposed to fabricate and install pool railings for a total cost of $1,500.

That's because Lance recently lost his balance getting out of a nearby hot tub and took a spill into some rocks.

However, after taking that 50 percent deposit, $750, Reed never did anything and kept the money.

So, Bonnie and Lance decided to get 3 On Your Side involved.

"We said, ‘Hey, let's call Gary,'" Lance remembers telling his wife. “And, so we did and you came out."

3 On Your tried numerous times contacting Reed, but we could never get a hold of him for an explanation.

But the news report still aired and it was enough to get Reed to call Bonnie.

“He said that he had been called by several friends and family members saying they had seen him on 3 On Your Side and that he had better get a hold of us because he was in trouble,” Bonnie told us.

Reed not only contacted Bonnie and Lance but also 3 On Your Side saying he never intended to keep the couple's $750.

In fact, he said it was simple oversight and to make things right, he wanted to mail the couple a $750 check.

And that's exactly what he did. Bonnie and Lance received that check just days later.

The Anthem couple says they're thrilled to get their money back and couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“Oh, I think you're wonderful. Absolutely, I think you're wonderful,” Bonnie told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

"I think if anyone has problems with contractors or whatever, get a hold of 3 On Your Side because they'll really work hard for you," her husband said.

It was great to help out Bonnie and Lance, but this story is a good reminder to never hand over money in advance for any kind of home project.

