Welcome, little one! The Phoenix Zoo announces birth of baby giraffe

This may be the cutest thing you've seen all day.

Meet the newest resident of the Phoenix Zoo: a baby female giraffe!

The zoo quietly welcomed the baby on Tuesday, September 12. The little girl weighed in at approximately 150 pounds and is being extremely well cared for by her very protective mother, Sunshine.

This is Sunshine's first calf. And mama and baby will remain in the giraffe barn until the calf is old enough to be introduced to other animals and go out on the Savanna.

[WATCH HERE: Video of mama and her new baby giraffe]

Once that happens, the Savanna will have its first giraffe calf since the zoo's reticulated giraffe, Makope, was born 12 years ago.

Sunshine is a 4-year-old Masai giraffe. She arrived at the Zoo in 2014 as recommended by the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan in order to breed with the 8-year-old male Masai giraffe, Miguu (pronounced Mee-goo). Miguu came to Phoenix in 2010 from the Los Angeles Zoo.

The calf does not yet have a name and is spending time bonding with her mom in the giraffe barn, an off-exhibit area.

So for the moment, she is staying out of the spotlight.

But in a few weeks, mom and baby should be strolling the Savanna habitat.

While the Phoenix Zoo kept the announcement of this baby's birth low-key, we all remember the frenzy that surrounded the birth of April's baby giraffe earlier this year.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park's YouTube streaming of the event.

The privately owned zoo began live streaming from April's enclosure in February, and people around the world tuned in daily to watch her progress.

Need a reason to smile today? Look no further!



The Zoo welcomed a female baby giraffe on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (1 week ago today).



[thread] pic.twitter.com/LzDUrAv5uH — Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) September 19, 2017

