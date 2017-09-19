Your Life A to Z

Beet Tartare with Goat Cheese & Basil, Shrimp with Asian Slaw and Seared Beef Tenderloin

By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

Beet Tartare with Goat Cheese & Basil

1/2 cup                   Beets, cooked and diced

As needed               Olive oil

½ tsp                     Dijon mustard

To taste                  Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp                      Thinly sliced chives

6 each                    Grapefruit segments

¼ cup                     Goat cheese mixed with 2 Tbs. Cream cheese

12 each                  Tiny basil leaves

1. Toss the beets with a bit of olive oil, mustard, salt & pepper and chives.

2. Place a teaspoon and a half of the beet mixture in a spoon with a half (or a third depending on size) grapefruit segment a dot of goat cheese. Garnish with a basil leaf.

Shrimp with Asian Slaw

½ cup                     Asian slaw (napa cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot)

As needed               Ponzu Sauce (recommend Kikkoman)

6 each                    Shrimp, about 1 oz. each, cooked

2 tsp                      Wasabi paste mixed with ¼ cup mayonnaise

For garnish              Cilantro leaves

1. Toss the slaw with the ponzu. Place a bit in a spoon, top with a shrimp and a dot of wasabi mayo. Garnish with cilantro.

Seared Beef Tenderloin

¼ cup                     Horseradish cream (sour cream & horseradish)

12 slices                 Beef tenderloin, cooked rare

¼ cup                     Bacon onion jam (caramelized onions cooked in bacon, chopped)

12 slices                 Chives

1. Put a dot of cream in the bottom of a spoon, top with the beef. Place a tiny bit of jam on the beef followed with a little more horseradish and a chive.

