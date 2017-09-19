Beet Tartare with Goat Cheese & Basil, Shrimp with Asian Slaw and Seared Beef Tenderloin

Beet Tartare with Goat Cheese & Basil

1/2 cup Beets, cooked and diced

As needed Olive oil

½ tsp Dijon mustard

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp Thinly sliced chives

6 each Grapefruit segments

¼ cup Goat cheese mixed with 2 Tbs. Cream cheese

12 each Tiny basil leaves

1. Toss the beets with a bit of olive oil, mustard, salt & pepper and chives.

2. Place a teaspoon and a half of the beet mixture in a spoon with a half (or a third depending on size) grapefruit segment a dot of goat cheese. Garnish with a basil leaf.

Shrimp with Asian Slaw

½ cup Asian slaw (napa cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot)

As needed Ponzu Sauce (recommend Kikkoman)

6 each Shrimp, about 1 oz. each, cooked

2 tsp Wasabi paste mixed with ¼ cup mayonnaise

For garnish Cilantro leaves

1. Toss the slaw with the ponzu. Place a bit in a spoon, top with a shrimp and a dot of wasabi mayo. Garnish with cilantro.

Seared Beef Tenderloin

¼ cup Horseradish cream (sour cream & horseradish)

12 slices Beef tenderloin, cooked rare

¼ cup Bacon onion jam (caramelized onions cooked in bacon, chopped)

12 slices Chives

1. Put a dot of cream in the bottom of a spoon, top with the beef. Place a tiny bit of jam on the beef followed with a little more horseradish and a chive.