Scammers bullying Mesa residents into buying water filters

Employees of a private company are going door to door in Mesa claiming to represent the city's water department and trying to sell residents water filters, reportedly even resorting to bullying tactics.

"Salespeople have gone so far as to threaten residents with fines from the City if they don't purchase a filter," according to a news release from Mesa's Water Resources Department.

The department wants people to know without a doubt that these people are not city employees and do not represent the City of Mesa in any way.

"City of Mesa Water Resources staff will never try to gain access to your home or sell you goods or services related to your water," the news release states.

City employees drive vehicles marked with the city's logo and wear uniforms with both the city's logo and the individual's name. Each employee also carries an ID badge. If somebody comes to your door and claims to be with City of Mesa Water Resources, take a moment to verify his or her identity by calling the department's non-emergency phone number at 480-644-4444.

"If you are suspicious about someone attempting to gain access to your home, report the incident to the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211," the news release advises.

