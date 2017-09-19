Woman killed in Scottsdale ATV crash has been identified

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal off-road vehicle crash in Scottsdale.

Sheriff's officials say the victim was 58-year-old Ramona Linda Hernandez from Scottsdale

The crash occurred on a dirt road at 136th Street and Lone Mountain Road just after 7:30 a.m.

According to MCSO, A woman lost control of the ATV vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was the only occupant of the ATV vehicle at the time of the crash.

