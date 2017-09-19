Man arrested after secretly videotaping 10-year-old boy, employee in Phoenix Home Depot

According to Phoenix police report, John Martin, 64, was arrested after he was accused of using his cell phone to secretly record two people including a child inside a Home Depot restroom.(Source: MCSO)

A Phoenix man was arrested after he was accused of using his cell phone to secretly record two people including a child inside a Home Depot restroom.

According to Phoenix police report, 64-year-old John Martin recorded a 10-year-old boy and a store employee while he was in a restroom stall.

This incident took place back on September 6 at a north Phoenix Home Depot.

[PDF: Official police report]

According to police, the boy told his mom that someone was recording him while he was using the men's restroom.

The mother then contacted store employees and Phoenix police.

The store managers then went to the restroom and found Martin was the only one using it.

[APP USERS: Click here to see the suspect's mugshot]

Store employees kept an eye and stood by Martin until officers arrived at the scene, according to Phoenix police.

When Martin was questioned by officers, he tried saying he grabbed the top of the stall to balance himself, and denied taking any pictures or video of the incidents.

After Phoenix police received a search warrant, officers were able to find the videos from his phone.

According to police, the suspect recorded several videos including the 10-year-old boy using the restroom. On one part of the video, the boy directly looked at the cellphone camera when Martin quickly slides back and stops the recording.

It was later revealed that Martin also recorded a store employee using the restroom at a different time.

Martin was arrested a week later at his home and is facing several criminal charges including unlawful videotaping.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.