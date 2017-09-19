Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes WB U.S. 60 for several hours in Mesa

When troopers arrived, they found the body of a male victim in the middle lane of traffic under the Val Vista Drive overpass. The man appeared to have been struck multiple times. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Westbound U.S. 60 was closed for several hours in Mesa following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Around 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, DPS received reports of a body in the roadway on westbound U.S. 60 at Val Vista Drive.

When troopers arrived, they found the body of a male victim in the middle lane of traffic under the Val Vista Drive overpass. The man appeared to have been struck multiple times.

Westbound U.S. 60 was promptly closed at Val Vista Drive around 3:30 a.m. while authorities began their investigation. The closure was then expanded to westbound U.S. 60 at the Loop 202 (Santan), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The area was reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

DPS said they believe the man, who may have been drunk or disoriented, walked onto the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 when he was struck by multiple vehicles and died from his injuries.

One of the vehicles that struck the man stayed on the scene but the others did not, DPS said. Troopers are asking that those who may have been traveling on westbound U.S. 60 around 3:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter, to please check their undercarriages of their vehicles for possible damage related to striking the victims.

DPS did find an unattended vehicle near the scene of the collision but have not confirmed if this vehicle belonged to the man.

If damage is found please call 602-223-2212 to report the damage. An investigating trooper will call, DPS said.

