Multi-million dollar Scottsdale home a complete loss after first-alarm fire

According to Scottsdale fire, the fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night near Pima Road and Sierra Pinta Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the home was well involved and firefighters made entry to perform a search and rescue. However, the fire captain made the decision to pull them out without an all clear because of the dangers posed by the fire.

Luckily, firefighters then learned that the homeowners were not home and were actually at their first home in Chicago.

Over 40 firefighters from both Scottsdale and Phoenix fire departments helped battle the blaze that ravaged the 5,800 square-foot home.

Fire personnel were concerned about the fire spreading to other homes and nearby brush but firefighters contained the fire to just the home.

Eventually, they were able to get control of the fire and declared the home a complete loss. The fire caused extensive damage to every room in the estimated $2.5 million home and caused the roof to collapse.

The fire captain said it is believed that the home was built before sprinklers were required to be installed in large-sized homes, such as the newer homes in that area.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and investigators will be out at the home throughout the morning.

Scottsdale and Phoenix crews responded to a large residential house fire this am on Diamond Rim. No injuries. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JfzVeYh2zO — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) September 19, 2017

