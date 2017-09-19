Firefighters save several animals from Gilbert house fire

Fire crews from Gilbert and Mesa worked to get control of the house fire and in the process saved several animals inside. (Source: Gilbert fire)

Firefighters were able to save several animals from an overnight Gilbert house fire, according to fire personnel.

The house fire broke out sometime early Tuesday morning near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads.

Fire crews from Gilbert and Mesa worked to get control of the house fire and in the process saved several animals inside.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if there were any injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire on East Tremaine with fire fighters from Gilbert and Mesa. pic.twitter.com/pLdKJzFQDl — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) September 19, 2017

Fire crews have successfully controlled the house fire on East Tremaine. Fire fighters were able to save several animals From inside. pic.twitter.com/ULWKLyooRl — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) September 19, 2017

Fire crews on scene of house fire 400 block of east Tremaine in Gilbert. https://t.co/y4Rp68A0gc — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) September 19, 2017

Crews on scene of house fire in the 400 block of East Tremaine in Gilbert. More in formation to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) September 19, 2017

