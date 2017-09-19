Firefighters save several animals from Gilbert house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Firefighters were able to save several animals from an overnight Gilbert house fire, according to fire personnel.

The house fire broke out sometime early Tuesday morning near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads.

Fire crews from Gilbert and Mesa worked to get control of the house fire and in the process saved several animals inside.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if there were any injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

