Restaurant due to open next week catches fire in Phoenix

A restaurant that was due to open next week caught fire late Monday night in Phoenix, according to authorities. (Source: Phoenix fire)

Phoenix fire crews responded to the restaurant fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire that was extending into the attic, Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

Fire crews were able to gain fire control and perform a complete search and rescue.

Early on, firefighters believed the restaurant was vacant. However, the owners of the restaurant arrived and stated they were due to open for business next week, McDade said.

There were no reported injuries and fire investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

